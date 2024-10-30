Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.14 and traded as high as C$4.20. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 16,930 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of C$19.96 million for the quarter.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees, investigation, protection, and collection services.

