Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys Shares of 250,900 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,790,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

