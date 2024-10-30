Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354,600 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 71,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 154,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BAC opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $44.44.
Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $465,811,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,088,345,979.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,078,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,920,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.
View Our Latest Analysis on BAC
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Double-Digit Gains Ahead? Top 2 Stocks Positioned to Outperform
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Analysts Believe Cassava Sciences Now Has 300% Upside From Here
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These Are The Top Health Stocks to Own for Buy-and-Hold Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.