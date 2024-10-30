Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $14.05 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 174,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 50.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 44.2% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4 %

CARR stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

