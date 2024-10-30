Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $8.31 Million in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 229,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after buying an additional 692,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after buying an additional 680,621 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.5% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,284,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,526,000 after purchasing an additional 606,671 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.