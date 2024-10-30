Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 10,600 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $129,257,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $927.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,077.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,041.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $772.84 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,101.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

