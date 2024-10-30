Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 236,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance
FCX opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90.
Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 ETFs With Low Fees and Market-Beating Returns
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Inflation Threats Make Yield Curve ETFs a Top Trade
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Double-Digit Gains Ahead? Top 2 Stocks Positioned to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.