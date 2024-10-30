Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 236,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

