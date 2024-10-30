Ade LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ade LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.64. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $132.99 and a one year high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

