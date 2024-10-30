Ade LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ade LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.12. 3,068,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.19.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

