Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 2,528 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 0.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,587,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 86.9% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,848.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average of $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $109.86 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

