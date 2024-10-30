Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 2,743 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 2.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $34,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

