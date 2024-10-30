Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

SBUX stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

