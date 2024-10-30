Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

