Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 16.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,797 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,715,000 after acquiring an additional 98,667 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.91 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.80%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

