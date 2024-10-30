Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $16.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.51. 58,825,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,711,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a PE ratio of 220.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $94.07 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

