AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s Largest Position

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up 7.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of AerCap worth $333,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in AerCap by 230.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AerCap by 35.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 209.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in AerCap by 33.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

AER traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 592,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $99.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

