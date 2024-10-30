Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aew Uk Reit stock opened at GBX 99.05 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77. Aew Uk Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.20 ($1.35). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.06. The company has a market capitalization of £156.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.87 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, insider Elizabeth (Liz) Peace acquired 15,666 shares of Aew Uk Reit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,882.70 ($19,300.61). 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

