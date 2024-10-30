AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.11). 1,035,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,769,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.18 ($0.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £72.62 million, a PE ratio of -266.20 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

