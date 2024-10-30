Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Lessened by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $268,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

