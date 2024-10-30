Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Get Agilysys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS

Agilysys Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys stock opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $125.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total transaction of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,902.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,902.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.