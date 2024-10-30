Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 166.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

