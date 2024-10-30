Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $315.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.15. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

