Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Alerus Financial Stock Down 11.1 %

ALRS traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $416.52 million, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

