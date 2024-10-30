Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,753 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

CVX stock opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

