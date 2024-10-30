Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.81). Approximately 977,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 305,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.79).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £649.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3,142.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

Insider Transactions at Alfa Financial Software

About Alfa Financial Software

In related news, insider Matthew White sold 828,551 shares of Alfa Financial Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.75), for a total value of £1,756,528.12 ($2,277,951.13). 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

Featured Stories

