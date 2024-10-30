ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.80 Million

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded up 434.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $164,844.98 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,288.00 or 1.00077048 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,198.57 or 0.99953242 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO was first traded on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,240,533 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 1,330,240,533 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.00472609 USD and is up 38.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $166,124.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

