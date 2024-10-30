Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $613.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 275,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.