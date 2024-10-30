Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 15th

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

