Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.88 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.26.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

