Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $210.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $206.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.26.

Alphabet stock opened at $180.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 29,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,282,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,187,000 after buying an additional 1,450,659 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

