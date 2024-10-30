American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.56 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.450-10.620 EPS.
Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.63. 623,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 121.80%.
In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
