American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-5.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.69. 1,329,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,866. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.