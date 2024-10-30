AMI Asset Management Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 311,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 667.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of CWST opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 310.33, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

