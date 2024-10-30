AMI Asset Management Corp Has $49.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,209 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,615 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

