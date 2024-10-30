AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,213 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $38,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

ULTA stock opened at $379.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.54 and its 200-day moving average is $382.21.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.