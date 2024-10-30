Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Up 21.6% in October

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 2,328,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,426. The company has a market cap of $167.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

