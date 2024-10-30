Analysts Set Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Target Price at GBX 474.17

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 474.17 ($6.15).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.48) to GBX 520 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.71) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Up 0.3 %
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Watches of Switzerland Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.