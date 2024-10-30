Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.6 %

BUD opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BUD

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.