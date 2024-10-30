Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 7.7% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,570 shares of company stock worth $21,474,782. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $401.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.59 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

