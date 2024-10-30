Ark (ARK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24.76 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Ark has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $94.47 million and $24.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001130 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,420,112 coins and its circulating supply is 184,419,236 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

