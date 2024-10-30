Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $6.15-6.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.150-6.250 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.21. The company had a trading volume of 106,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,222. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $143.07.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

