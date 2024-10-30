Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:AESI opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.46%.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,338,082.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,338,082.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $35,311.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516,362.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,159 shares of company stock worth $650,776 and have sold 35,713 shares worth $729,117. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.