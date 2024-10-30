Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:AESI opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.46%.
AESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.
