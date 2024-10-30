ATS (ATS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.41 million. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.17. ATS has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

