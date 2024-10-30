Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Shares Up 25.1% – What’s Next?

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. 581,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 116,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austin Gold stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Austin Gold Corp. ( NYSE:AUST Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County.

