Autonolas Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.92 Million (OLAS)

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Autonolas token can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00002940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonolas has traded 76% higher against the US dollar. Autonolas has a market capitalization of $101.92 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonolas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,091.35 or 0.99955826 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,888.83 or 0.99675018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Autonolas Profile

Autonolas was first traded on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 540,521,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,071,346 tokens. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 540,521,881.549828 with 48,071,346.49534611 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 2.22398521 USD and is up 8.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $2,346,865.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonolas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonolas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonolas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.