Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Volume of $274.32 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and approximately $274.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.17 or 0.00036443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,086,667 coins and its circulating supply is 407,083,567 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

