Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.09 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

