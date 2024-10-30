Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,573 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 136.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,893.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 54,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

MCHP opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

