Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $163.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

