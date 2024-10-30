Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,224 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 2.01. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.53.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $172,696.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

